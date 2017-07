Beginning this quarter, the company is changing how it calculates its non-GAAP provision for income taxes. Under the prior method, non-GAAP EPS would have been $0.12 instead of the $0.08 reported.

Adjusted EBITDA of $178M vs. estimates of $124.5M.

Ad revenue of $489M was down 8% Y/Y.

Average MAUs of 328M was up 5% Y/Y, but shy of estimates for 332M.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA is seen at $130M-$150M vs. consensus $144.1M.

Conference call at 8 ET

