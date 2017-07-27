Futures higher amid earnings deluge

It's the busiest day of earnings season in the U.S., with several dozen companies reporting their latest quarterly results before and after the bell.

U.S. markets are called higher, according to stock index futures, following yesterday's record closing highs. Dow +0.1% ; S&P 500 +0.2% ; Nasdaq +0.6% .

Oil is up 0.2% at $48.84/bbl, gold is 1% higher at $1262/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 2.3%.

