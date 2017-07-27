Anheuser-Busch InBev rallies after profit dazzles

Profit rose briskly at Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) in Q2 to $1.5B as higher prices and SABMiller deal synergies factored in. EBITDA was up 11.8% Y/Y.

Total beer volume was up 1% during the period, despite drops in the U.S. and Brazil. Volume gains were seen in South Africa, Mexico and Australia.

Budweiser revenue was up 5.7% in Q2, while global brands Stella Artois amd Corona also had strong months. The company says it gained market share in the craft category.

BUD on SABMiller integration: "We are also well underway sharing best practices, with intellectual synergies driving a new approach to category growth.

