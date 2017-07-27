Brookfield Business to buy 60% stake in Teekay Offshore for $750M

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) +16.3% premarket after Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) agrees to acquire a 60% stake in the Teekay Corp. (NYSE:TK) subsidiary for $750M; TK +13.2% premarket.

As part of the transaction, TK will be co-investing alongside BBU and will retain a 14% ownership of TOO.

BBU will invest $610M for newly-issued TOO common units and acquire a $200M loan to TOO from TK; BBU also will acquire 49% of Teekay Offshore GP, TOO's general partner, and TK will continue to hold 51% of the GP.