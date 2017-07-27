Starbucks strikes largest acquisition in its history with China deal

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) strikes deals to acquire the remaining 50% of its East China JV and divest its 50% interest in its Taiwan JV.

The $1.3B deal for the East China business made with long-term JV partners Uni-President Enterprises and President Chain Store Corp. is the single largest acquisition in company’s history.

The company reaffirms its commitment to operating 5K stores in Mainland China by 2021 after firing off the M&A.

"Unifying the Starbucks business under a full company-operated structure in China reinforces our commitment to the market and is a firm demonstration of our confidence in the current local leadership team as we aim to grow from 2,800 to more than 5,000 stores by 2021,” says CEO Kevin Johnson.

SBUX +0.50% premarket to $58.23.

Source: Press Release