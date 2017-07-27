Gramercy Property details Q2 buys and sells

The company continued its transition to industrial REIT, buying 10 industrial properties for $171.5M at a 7.1% cash cap rate during Q2. Gramercy (NYSE:GPT) also acquired land parcels and began construction of two build-to-suits for a total estimated investment of $49.1M at a 7.6% expected cap rate upon delivery.

Sales generated gross proceeds of $183.3M at a 4.4% disposition cap rate on next 12 months cash NOI, and a 6.7% cap rate on 2016 GAAP NOI. Included in that amount is $124.7M from the sale of office and retail bank branch properties.

Since Q2's end, Gramercy has purchased two industrial properties and three covered land industrial parcels for $145.9M at a 6.4% cash cap rate. Another $163.4M of purchases are under contract.

Another two properties were sold for $7.3M, and $82.1M of dispositions are under contract.

Source: Press Release