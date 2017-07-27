Raytheon raises outlook for 2017

Income from continuing operations $553M, or $1.89 per share vs. $718M, or $2.41 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Integrated Defense Systems +5%; Intelligence, Information and Services -2%; Missile Systems +7%; Space and Airborne Systems +6%.

Bookings fell 8% to $6.5B from the prior year period. Backlog at the end of Q2 was $36.2B, an increase of approximately $1.1B.

Repurchased 0.6M shares of common stock for $100M during the quarter.

Updated outlook for 2017: EPS from continuing operations to $7.35-$7.50 (from $7.25-$7.40), on sales of $25.1B-$25.6B (from $24.9B-$25.4B).

Q2 results