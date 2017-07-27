Operating margin improves for Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic sales increased 2% in FQ4. Volume was alspo up 2% during the quarter.

Organic volume by segment: Beauty +1%, grooming +3%, health care +1%, fabric & home care +4%, baby/feminine/family care +1%.

Pricing change by segment: Beauty +2%, grooming flat, health care -1%, fabric & home care +1%, baby/feminine/family care -2%.

P&G's core gross margin as a percentage of sales fell 10 bps during the quarter. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales were down 240 bps to help lift operating margin for the quarter.

Looking ahead, P&G forecasts organic sales growth in the range of +2% to +3% for FY18 and EPS growth of 5% to 7%.

