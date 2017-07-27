AstraZeneca down 15% premarket on failed late-stage study on lung cancer candidate durvalumab; Merck up 5% on improved prospects for Keytruda

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) slumps 15% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that its open-label Phase 3 MYSTIC study assessing Imfinzi (durvalumab), in combination with tremelimumab, compared to platinum-based chemo in a first-line setting in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) failed to achieve its primary endpoint.

Specifically, treatment with durvalumab and tremelimumab failed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to standard-of-care platinum chemo in NSCLC patients whose tumors express PD-L1 on at least 25% of their cancer cells.

The company says durvalumab monotherapy would not have shown a treatment benefit over chemo either, although this endpoint was not formally tested.

Imfinzi continues to be evaluated in multiple monotherapy trials.