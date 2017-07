Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) initiated with Outperform rating and $99 price target by Bernstein.

Alpine Immune Sciences (OTC:ALPN) initiated with Buy rating and $17 price target by Ladenburg Thalmann.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) initiated with Outperform rating and $108 price target by Bernstein.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) initiated with Market Perform rating and $109 price target by Bernstein.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) initiated with Market Perform rating and $89 price target by Bernstein.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) initiated with Market Perform rating and $57 price target by Bernstein.

Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) initiated with Buy rating and $5.70 price target by Roth Capital.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) initiated with Outperform rating and $87 price target by Bernstein.

Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) initiated with Market Perform rating and $72 price target by Bernstein.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) downgraded to Neutral by Ryan Garnier.

Source: Bloomberg