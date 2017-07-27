Total says ready for deals as financial strength grows

Total (NYSE:TOT) is little changed after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings but coming in a bit light on revenues.

“Results are somewhat positive but investors might have wanted to see some more cuts on capex and costs as a buffer against lower oil prices,” analyst Alexandre Andlauer at AlphaValue in Paris tells Bloomberg, adding that TOT is “walking a tight line on free cash flow, [and] the scrip dividend can’t last for years because it’s dillutive for shareholders.”

CEO Patrick Pouyanne says TOT is ready and able to make acquisitions and pursue growth despite uncertainties about oil prices, taking advantage of lower levels of debt, rising profit and surging cash flow.

TOT’s Q2 E&P operating cash flow before working capital changes jumped 47% to $3.25B, oil and gas output rose 3% to ~2.5M boe/day, and net debt fell to $21.96B at the end of the quarter from $29.83B a year ago, helped by the $3.2B sale of Atotech in January.

TOT reiterates plans to increase production by more than 4% this year, aided by field startups in Congo, Brazil and the U.K., plus its entry into the Al Shaheen concession in Qatar.