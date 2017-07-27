AstraZeneca teams up with Merck to co-develop/co-commercialize cancer med Lynparza

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) ink a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize the former's PARP inhibitor LYNPARZA (olaparib) across multiple cancer types.

The companies will jointly develop and commercialize LYNPARZA as monotherapy and in combination with other medicines and will also partner to develop and commercialize AstraZeneca's MEK inhibitor selumetinib.

They will independently develop and commercialize LYNPARZA in combination with IMFINZI (durvalumab) and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), respectively.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will share development and commercialization costs while gross profits will be equally shared.

AZN chief Pascal Soriot says, "Our strategic collaboration builds on scientific evidence that PARP and MEK inhibitors can be combined with PD-L1/PD-1 inhibitors for a range of tumors. By bringing together the expertise of two leading oncology innovators, we will accelerate LYNPARZA’s potential to become the preferred backbone of many immuno-oncology combination therapies as the world’s first and leading PARP inhibitor. This is a truly exciting step and we are pleased to work with Merck, a company that shares our passion for science to deliver new medicines for cancer patients.”

