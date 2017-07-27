UPS tracks higher after Q2 earnings shine

UPS (NYSE:UPS) reports U.S. package volume increase 4.9% Y/Y in Q2. Total U.S. package revenue came in at $9.75B.

International package revenue was $3.16B on a 5.6% gain in volume during the quarter.

The company generated $2.216B of operating profit in Q2 vs. $2.038B a year ago. The U.S. domestic segment accounted for $1.395B of operating profit vs. $1.233B a year ago.

Looking ahead, UPS expects full-year EPS of $5.80 to $6.10 vs. $5.96 consensus.

