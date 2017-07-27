DDR up nearly 4% as new management moves forward

The roughed-up shopping center owner looks set for a strong open after new management reported Q2 operating FFO of $108.8M or $0.30 per share. That's down from $122.4M and $0.33 a year ago, but ahead of estimates for $0.28.

Asset sales generated $225.7M during quarter, including the sale of two Puerto Rico shopping centers for $57.3M, and nine in the U.S. for $137.5M.

Same-store NOI dipped 0.1% Y/Y; excluding Puerto Rico, it was flat. Portfolio leased rate of 93.7% down from 96.1%. Annualized base rent per occupied square foot of $16.09 vs. $14.92.

Full-year same-store NOI growth is expected to be flat to negative 1.5%.

