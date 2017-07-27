Volume growth impresses at Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) slides past estimates with its Q2 report.

The company reports a 17% increase in transactions to 16.0B and 14% rise in cross-border volume on a local currency basis. Purchase volume was up 9%.

Total operating expenses were up 7% during the quarter.

Adjusted operating margin fell 110 bps Y/Y to 54.1%. The effective income tax rate for the period declined 20 bps to 27.7%.

"Our investments in Fast ACH, B2B payments and advanced security technologies increasingly position us as the one-stop shop for our partners’ electronic payment needs," says CEO Ajay Banga.