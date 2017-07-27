ConocoPhillips swings to Q2 adjusted profit, cuts 2017 capex by $200M

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +0.6% premarket after reporting much better than expected Q2 earnings, returning to an underlying profit after losing $1B in the comparable quarter a year ago.

On an unadjusted basis, COP lost $1.1B because of one-off items, including impairment charges on an Australian LNG project due to reduced forecasts for future prices.

COP says Q2 operating cash flow exceeded capital spending and dividends for the fourth straight quarter, but it cuts FY 2017 capex guidance by 4% to $4.8B from its prior estimate of $5B, citing uncertainty in the commodity markets, joining Anadarko and Hess in trimming its spending plans.

Q2 underlying production excluding Libya rose 3% Y/Y to 1.425M boe/day, but underlying Q3 output is forecast at 1.17M-1.21M boe/day with full-year production seen at 1.34M-1.37M boe/day.

COP says Q2 operating expenses fell 8% Y/Y, and it retired $3B of debt in the quarter with another planned $2.4B reduction in Q3, as the company targets to lower borrowings below $20B by year-end.