Glencore buys 49% stake in Hunter Valley mine in $1.1B-plus deal

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) agrees to acquire a 49% interest in the Hunter Valley Operations coal mine in Australia being sold by Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to Chinese-backed Yancoal Australia (OTC:YACAF) as part of its exit of Australian thermal coal

Glencore will pay Yancoal $1.14B plus ~$67M in royalty payments over five years for the stake in the mine in New South Wales, and the two companies will form a joint venture to operate the mine.

The sale is announced as Yancoal Australia is cleared by Chinese parent Yanzhou Coal (NYSE:YZC) to sell 16.6% of the key assets of Rio Tinto's Coal & Allied division, once it completes the $2.69B Coal & Allied acquisition.