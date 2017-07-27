Bayer Q2 top line up 3%, earnings down 11%; guidance lowered

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) reports Q2 sales of €12,193M, up 3.0% yoy. Sales in Life Sciences were €8,714M (-2.8%).

Group EBITDA ex-items was €3,056M (flat) while net income declined 11.3% to €1,224M. Cash flow ops increased 16.7% to €2,313M.

Pharmaceutical sales rose by 4.4% to €4,304M led by healthy increases in Xarelto, Eylea, Xofigo and Stivarga.

Consumer Health declined 2.2% to €1,542M. Claritin sales were down in the U.S. and China partially offset by increases in prenatal vitamin Elevit in Asia/Pacific.

Crop Science was down 15.8% to €2,163M to mainly to higher provisions for crop-protection returns in Brazil.

Animal Health was up 2.1% to €450M led by flea and tick collar Seresto and the development of business in Asia/Pacific.

Covestro was up 15.8% to €3,479M led by higher selling prices, particularly at Polyurethanes.

2017 Guidance: Total sales: more than €49B from ~€51B; EPS growth: low-to-mid-single-digit from mid-to-high-single-digit.