Community Health down 17% premarket on soft preliminary Q2 results

On a preliminary basis, Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) expects Q2 revenues of ~$4.14B, down 9.7% yoy. Net loss is expected to be ($137M) or ($1.22)/share.

Results include a loss of ($0.77)/share due to impairment and gain/loss on the sale of businesses, a loss of ($0.06)/share from the early extinguishment of debt and a loss of ($0.04)/share related to government and other legal settlements.

Cash flow ops should be ~$261M, down 22.8%.

Total admissions were down 10.8% and down 2.5% on a same-store basis.

The company says the lower-than-anticipated results were due to lower-than-expected volume and increases in medical specialist fees, purchased services and information systems expenses.

It continues to pursue the divestiture of certain of its hospitals with potential transactions involving facilities that generate at least $1.5B in revenue per year.

2017 Guidance: Non-GAAP EBITDA: $1.825B - 2.000B; same-store admissions down 1 - 2%.

Complete results and updated guidance will be release on August 1 before the open.