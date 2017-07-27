Dow Chemical beats Q2 estimates as worldwide prices pick up

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) +1.2% premarket after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings on a 16% Y/Y increase in revenues, as it raised prices of its products and cut costs.

Dow says Q2 sales rose 8% excluding the addition of Dow Corning's silicones business, with increases in all operating segments and all geographic areas; sales were led by Performance Materials & Chemicals, up 13%, as well as Performance Plastics - Dow's biggest business - and Consumer Solutions, each up 8%.

Q2 volume grew 3% excluding the impact of acquisitions, reflecting broad-based gains in all operating segments and all geographic areas.

Dow says prices averaged 5% higher across all geographies, and productivity and cost savings rose to $215M in the quarter.

The company says it expects to close its planned merger with DuPont in August.