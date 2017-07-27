Alexion Q2 beat propels shares, up 6% premarket

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 912 (+21.1%); Soliris sales: 814 (+16.1%).

Sales of Strensiq and Kanuma were up 84% and 114%, respectively.

Net Income: 165 (+37.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 355 (+37.6%); EPS: 0.73 (+37.7%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.56 (+38.1%).

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $3.450B - 3.525B from $3.400B - 3.500B; Soliris sales: $3.075B - 3.125B; EPS: $2.82 - 3.12; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.40 - 5.55 from $5.10 - 5.30.

Shares are up 6% premarket on light volume.

