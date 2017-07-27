Ally Financial adds 2.5% after earnings beat

Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.58 vs. $0.54 earned one year ago, and topping estimates by $0.06. Core ROTCE of 9.6% vs. 9.7% a year ago.

Net interest margin of 2.76% up 8 basis points Y/Y; excl. OID, NIM of 2.8% up bps.

Provisions of $269M down from $271M in Q1, up from $172M a year ago.

Auto Finance pretax income of $347M was down $79M from a year ago. mostly thanks to net lease revenue that fell $100M.

CEO Jeffrey Brown: "Used vehicle price declines and loss performance were well within our expectations, and we’re seeing improved profitability in both our consumer and commercial auto portfolios."

$204M of buybacks during quarter.

Previously: Ally Financial beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (July 27)