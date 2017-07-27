Volatile day expected for GNC Holdings after earnings

Shares of GNC Holdings (GNC -0.6% ) are set up for an active day after the company reported a 12% jump in Q2 transactions and same-store sales growth that improved sequentially.

Management is pointing to the strong response to the "One New GNC" program, including 7.3M consumers on board with the myGNC Rewards program.

"We made good progress in the second quarter, and our investments in pricing, loyalty and improving the customer experience continued to deliver positive results," notes interim CEO Bob Moran.

An elevated level of short interest could lead to some extra volatility today on GNC.

Previously: GNC Holdings beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (July 27)