More on Deluxe's Q2

Deluxe (DLX +0.1% ) reports revenue from marketing solutions and other services rose 26.3% Y/Y in Q2.

Segment revenue: Small business services: $302.9M (+5.1%); Financial services: $147.7M (+18.9%); Direct checks: $34.6M (-9.4%).

Gross margin rate squeezed 140 bps to 63.1%.

SG&A expense rate improved 120 bps to 42.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 20 bps to 20.3%.

Q3 Guidance: Revenue: $485M to $493M; Diluted EPS: $1.23 to $1.28.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: $1.955B to $1.975B; Marketing Solutions & Other Services Revenue: $750M to $760M; Diluted EPS: $5.04 to $5.14; Adjusted EPS: $5.20 to $5.30; Operating Cash Flow: $335M to $345M; Capital Expenditures: ~$45M; Depreciation and Amortization: ~$123M; Cost Expense Reductions: ~$45M; Effective Tax Rate: ~32.5%.