Post-earnings relief rally for trio of shopping center names

Kimco (KIM +3.5%), Kite Realty (KRG +3.3%), and DDR all topped estimates, and none slashed guidance.
With each down by double-digits this year (DDR off 30%, Kimco 20%, and KRG 11%), it's enough for buyers to emerge/shorts to cover.
Of note for Kimco was a 20 basis point increase in sequential portfolio occupancy. and an increase in year-over-year NOI even with the negative impact of the Sports Authority bankruptcy.
At Kite Realty, the small-shop leasing rate gained 80 basis points Y/Y to 89.2% - just shy of the company's 90% goal.
Previously: DDR up nearly 4% as new management moves forward (July 27)
Previously: Kimco Realty beats by $0.03, revenue in-line (July 26)
Previously: Kite Realty beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 26)