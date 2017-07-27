Post-earnings relief rally for trio of shopping center names

Kimco (KIM +3.5% ), Kite Realty (KRG +3.3% ), and DDR all topped estimates, and none slashed guidance.

With each down by double-digits this year (DDR off 30% , Kimco 20% , and KRG 11% ), it's enough for buyers to emerge/shorts to cover.

Of note for Kimco was a 20 basis point increase in sequential portfolio occupancy. and an increase in year-over-year NOI even with the negative impact of the Sports Authority bankruptcy.

At Kite Realty, the small-shop leasing rate gained 80 basis points Y/Y to 89.2% - just shy of the company's 90% goal.

