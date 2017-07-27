Stocks extend record highs; Facebook opens +5%

Stocks open with new record highs on all three major indexes, as quarterly earnings on the whole continue to come in better than expected; Nasdaq +0.4%, Dow +0.2%, S&P +0.1%.
European markets are mostly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.6%, U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% and France's flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.1%.
In the U.S., Facebook +5% after kicking off earnings on a positive note last night, beating both top and bottom line estimates, while Dow components Procter & Gamble (+1%) and Verizon (+5.8%) also trade higher in early action; on the downside, Twitter -12.5% after reporting a stall in monthly active users.
Four of the 11 S&P sectors are higher in the early going, including telecom services (+3.1%), consumer discretionary (+0.6%), technology (+0.5%) and consumer staples (+0.4%).
U.S. Treasury prices pulled back from early gains following the latest batch of economic data, which included June durable good orders and weekly initial jobless claims; the benchmark 10-year yield is down 2 bps at 2.32% while the two-year yield is up by a basis point at 1.37%.
U.S. crude oil +0.1% at $48.82/bbl, hovering near an eight-week high.
Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing