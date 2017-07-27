Stocks extend record highs; Facebook opens +5%

Stocks open with new record highs on all three major indexes, as quarterly earnings on the whole continue to come in better than expected; Nasdaq +0.4% , Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.1% .

European markets are mostly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.6% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% and France's flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.1% .

In the U.S., Facebook +5% after kicking off earnings on a positive note last night, beating both top and bottom line estimates, while Dow components Procter & Gamble ( +1% ) and Verizon ( +5.8% ) also trade higher in early action; on the downside, Twitter -12.5% after reporting a stall in monthly active users.

Four of the 11 S&P sectors are higher in the early going, including telecom services ( +3.1% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.6% ), technology ( +0.5% ) and consumer staples ( +0.4% ).

U.S. Treasury prices pulled back from early gains following the latest batch of economic data, which included June durable good orders and weekly initial jobless claims; the benchmark 10-year yield is down 2 bps at 2.32% while the two-year yield is up by a basis point at 1.37%.

U.S. crude oil +0.1% at $48.82/bbl, hovering near an eight-week high.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing