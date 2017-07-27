More on Pinnacle Foods' Q2

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) reports underlying net sales growth of 1.9% in Q2 , driven by higher volume/mix of 3.3%, including the benefit of the later Easter holiday.

Segment sales: Frozen: $295.9M (+2.5%); Grocery: $276.1M (-1.8%); Specialty Foods: $78M (-15.15%); Boulder Brands: $94.7M (flat).

Gross margin rate squeezed 710 bps to 22.1%.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 150 bps to 27.4%.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate +10 bps to 15.3%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net interest expense: slightly below $123M; Adjusted Diluted EPS: $2.55 to $2.60; Diluted share count: ~120; Capex: $115M to $125M.