VBI's CMV vaccine candidate shows positive effect in early-stage study; shares ahead 3%

Preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing VBI Vaccine's (VBIV +3% ) preventative cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine, VBI-1501A, showed encouraging action.

A pre-planned interim analysis of safety data through day 84 and initial immunogenicity signals from samples collected one month after the second of three planned vaccine doses showed the vaccine was well tolerated at all doses with no safety signals observed. It induced antibody responses in a dose-related manner, with the highest dose stimulating seroconversion in all subjects after two vaccinations. Neutralizing antibodies against epithelial cell infection were demonstrated in 17% of subjects who received the highest dose.

CEO Jeff Baxter says, "This pre-planned interim readout has provided us with an excellent early look at the safety and immunogenicity of our CMV vaccine candidate. The safety and tolerability data is critical, as this is the first-in-humans clinical study with a candidate generated from our enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) technology. Moreover, we saw 100% seroconversion in subjects who received the highest dose of VBI-1501A, a dose-dependent boosting response, and development of neutralizing antibodies in some patients after two doses, providing us with confidence at this point that our vaccine is working as we intended. We look forward to seeing the final three-dose data in the first half of 2018."

Management will host a conference call today at 1:00 pm ET to discuss the results.