Arbutus Bio down 2% on end of Alexion deal

Thinly traded micro cap Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS -2.4% ) slips on light volume after it announced that it received written notice from Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN +4% ) that it will terminate their March 2017 LNP license agreement. Alexion took action after completing a strategic review of its business and R&D portfolio, including a decision to discontinue development of mRNA therapeutics.

CEO Dr. Mark Murray says, “While we are disappointed to have our collaboration with Alexion come to an end, we are encouraged by the positive preclinical efficacy data generated and the advances in the platform made in the short time we worked on this project. The work we did with Alexion provided a great opportunity to refine the LNP formulation process for mRNA-based therapeutics at larger scale. We continue to see a high level of interest in our LNP technology from companies in the mRNA therapeutics and gene editing fields. This collaboration confirms our belief that our high quality LNP is a critical component for successful development of an mRNA-based therapy. We expect to complete additional LNP transactions to generate non-dilutive capital to support our HBV R&D activities.”