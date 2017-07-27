ShoreTel +27.4% after Mitel strikes $530M acquisition deal

ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) is up 27.4% after word that Mitel (MITL +4.1% ) has a deal to acquire the company for $530M.

That's about $7.50/share in an all-cash transaction; ShoreTel shares are at $7.45 this morning.

It's a move on the Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) market, in which Mitel will double revenues (to $263M). The combined company will have total annual sales of $1.3B.

The post-merger company will be led by Mitel CEO Rich McBee, and Mitel's CFO Steve Spooner will maintain his role.

The deal's expected to wrap in Q3.