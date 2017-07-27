Barrick Gold +3% after strong Q2; production outlook maintained

Barrick Gold (ABX +3.2% ) is off to a strong start after reporting stronger than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, as it maintains its FY 2017 gold production guidance of 5.3M-5.6M oz. despite uncertainties around Tanzania.

ABX says it will begin talks next week with the Tanzanian government about the export ban on gold and copper concentrates; ABX subsidiary Acacia Mining has three mines in the country, and operations affected by the ban account for ~6% of ABX's 2017 gold production forecast.

Total debt was reduced by $309M in the quarter, which ABX says it intends to reduce from $7.9B at the start of 2017 to $5B by the end of 2018.

ABX says normal leaching operations resumed at its Veladero mine in mid-July; GMP analyst Steven Butler says Veladero resuming normal leaching is positive and should remove a potential risk factor to achieving the miner's 2017 forecast.

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur says ABX is doing a good job of optimizing its portfolio, improving the balance sheet and has numerous long-term options for new production, such as Goldrush and Alturas, where a scoping study recently was completed.

Credit Suisse's Anita Soni writes that ABX’s production weighted towards Q4 implies a weaker Q3 vs. Q2 unless ABX is able to exceed the top end of its forecast range, although continued production strength at Cortez could offset potential downward revision at Acacia.