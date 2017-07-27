Sell-sider 'oozing bullishness' on PayPal; shares up 1%

There's plenty of bell-ringing lines on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) this morning following last night's earnings beat.

Nomura Instinet's Bill Carcache is "oozing bullishness."

James Cakmak from Monness Crespi talks of a "new PayPal being born."

Cowen's George Mihalos says the company showed "ridiculous growth," but cautions over a decline in margins.

Also with some rare caution is SunTrust's Andrew Jeffrey, noting good customer growth was offset by low EPS quality - EPS upside, he says, was driven by higher-than-expected stock-based compensation.

via Bloomberg's Lily Katz