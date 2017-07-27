Capricor up 36% on clarity of regulatory path for DMD candidate CAP-1002

Nano cap Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR +35.6% ) rockets up on an 11x surge in volume after it announced positive developments related to a registration path for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) candidate CAP-1002.

The official minutes from its recent meeting with the FDA indicate that the agency is receptive to its proposed primary efficacy endpoint of upper limb function for its planned pivotal trial. Other DMD medications have relied on efficacy measurements such as the 6-minute walk test and 4-stair climb velocity.

The agency has also apparently agreed that the existing nonclinical safety and efficacy database is sufficient to support an IND submission to clinically evaluate repeat intravenous administration of CAP-1002.

The company expects to launch a Phase 2 study later this year.

CAP-1002 is an investigational allogeneic, off-the-shelf cardiac cell therapy derived from donor heart tissue and infused directly into the patient's coronary artery via a catheter. It is currently being evaluated for the treatment of heart disease associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myocardial infarction (heart attack).

Previously: Capricor's DMD candidate nabs Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from FDA; shares ahead 115% (July 18)