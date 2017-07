More on Group 1 Automotive's Q2

Group 1 Automotive (GPI -2.6% ) reports total revenue declined 2.4% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Total same-store sales contracted 3.2% to $2.65B.

Same-store sales squeezed 2.7% for U.S. and 8.6% for U.K.

Same-store sales for Brazil expanded 10.8% for the period

Revenue break-up: New vehicle retail sales: $1.45B (-6%); Used vehicle retail sales: $685.95M (-4.2%); Used vehicle wholesale sales: $99.38M (+3.2%); Parts and service: $331.63M (+3%); Finance and insurance: $106.47M (-1%).

Geographic sales break-up: U.S.: $2.13B (-3.8%); U.K.: $437.1M (+4.7%); Brazil: $111.4M (-4.7%).

Gross margin rate grew 50 bps to 15.2%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +50 bps to 11.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 10 bps to 3.5%.

Total units sold during the quarter down 1.2% Y/Y to 46,078 units.