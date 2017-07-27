Analysts weigh in on BA post-earnings

Boeing (NYSE:BA) closed up nearly 10% yesterday and is 2.7 higher in early trade.

Bernstein: BA reported "exceptionally strong" Q2 results. Increased PT to $274 from $220.

BofAML: Lifted the stock to Buy from Neutral, saying the company continues to generate better-than-expected free cash flow. Raised its PT to $275 from $225.

Cowen: Rates the stock at Outperform, but lifted PT to $300 from $255, citing an increasing number of profit drivers.

Credit Suisse: Raised BA to Outperform from Neutral, seeing scope for further multiple expansion as cycle concerns diminish with high traffic.

Deutsche Bank: Maintained a Buy rating on the stock, but raised its price target to $280 from $225.

Goldman Sachs: Upgraded BA to Neutral from Sell, citing the company's operational performance.

Jefferies: Kept its Buy rating on shares, while raising its PT to $275, after the company boosted its 2017 core earnings guidance.

RBC Capital: Upgraded BA to Sector Perform from Underperform, saying that the company is executing well. Increased PT to $235 from $146.

Seaport Global: Rates the stock at Buy, calling Q2 a "watershed moment" as cash flow generation reached new heights. PT raised to $300 from $230.