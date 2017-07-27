Public Storage leads storage REIT sector sharply lower

All ears will be on the Public Storage (PSA -5.2%) conference call at 1 ET after the company reported an earnings miss last night.
Rising self-storage supply, higher household debt levels, and renter fatigue from higher prices make for a bad combination, suspects Barclays' Ross Smotrich (source: Bloomberg).
Life Storage (LSI -3.1%), CubeSmart (CUBE -3.1%), Extra Space (EXR -3.9%), National Storage (NSA -2.1%), Global Self Storage (SELF -0.8%), and Jernigan Capital (JCAP -1.5%).
