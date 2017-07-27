MGM Resorts lower after Chian results disappoint

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is down 2.55% after Q2 results fall short of the consensus estimate of analysts.

Revenue from MGM China was recorded at $494M vs. $471M consensus, which accounts for the bulk of the top line shortfall.

MGM's domestic performace included a 1.2% increase in RevPAR to $151, a 28% rise in adjusted property EBITDA and an impressive 25.1% same-store operating margin. Adjusted EBITDA leaders for the quarter were MGM Grand ($240M), Bellagio ($167M) and Mandalay Bay ($146M).

Shares of MGM still sit near the top end of their 52-week range of $23.38 to $34.53.

Previously: MGM Resorts misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (July 27)