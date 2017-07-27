Vale +1% as iron ore output hits record, Q2 earnings slide

Vale (VALE +1.1% ) moves higher despite reporting a sharp drop in Q2 earnings even as iron ore production reaches a quarterly record, as asset writedowns, higher costs and financial losses weighed on its bottom line.

Q2 revenue rose 17% Y/Y to $7.24B amid higher prices for iron ore and increased sales of other minerals such as copper and coal, and adjusted EBITDA rose 16% to $2.73B.

But Vale, which is located thousands of miles away from its main iron ore market in China, suffered from sharply higher freight costs in Q2; derivatives on commodities, currencies and interest rates produced a loss after earning strong profits a year ago.