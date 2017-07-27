Nokia +3.8% as profits jump despite tough outlook ahead

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is up 3.8% today and inching closer to its 52-week high after Q2 earnings showed profits that beat expectations despite warnings of a slowdown ahead.

Net income rose 73% to €574M -- €0.08/share, well above expectations for €0.05/share. Revenues dipped to €5.63B, though, missing consensus for €5.64B.

A deal with Apple to settle a patent/licensing dispute boosted results in its Technologies unit and took the revenue edge off a Networks business where net sales fell 5%.

Revenue breakout: Networks, €4.97B (down 5%); Nokia Technologies, €369M (up 90%); Group common and other, €307M (up 14%). In Networks: Ultra Broadband, €2.17B (down 8%); Global Services, €1.45B (flat); IP Networks and Applications, €1.36B (down 4%).

Like Ericsson, Nokia sees a tougher network market in the coming year, guiding to a decline of 3-5% vs. an earlier view of a "low single digit" drop.

Earnings slides

Press Release