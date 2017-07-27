MagneGas details financing transaction

MagneGas (MNGA -5.7% ) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to buy up to approximately $850K of its common stock and warrants to purchase Series D convertible preferred stock.

At the initial closing, the company will issue to the investors a total of 150K shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.00 per share.

The remainder of the funding will be made available to MNGA through the exercise of the warrants being issued in the offering based on market conditions.

The warrants will be exercisable for up to 694,422 shares of the company's Series D convertible preferred stock at an exercise price of $1.00 per share.