Bai takes center stage for Dr Pepper Snapple

Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS +0.8% ) is slightly higher after reporting 6% revenue growth in Q2.

The company has the Bai Brands to thank for two percentage points of the sales growth and has big plans for the beverage line. Costs tied to the Bai Brands acquisition cut into Q2 profit, but marketing spending on Bai is seen paying off over the long term.

A Bai antioxidant water launch is scheduled for sometime before the end of the year.

Previously: Dr Pepper Snapple misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 27)