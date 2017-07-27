TESARO out-licenses niraparib to Takeda for up to $340M

TESARO (TSRO +0.3% ) inks an exclusive licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPHF) enabling the latter to develop and commercialize the PARP inhibitor for all tumor types in Japan and all tumor types except prostate cancer in South Korea, Taiwan, Russia and Australia.

Under the terms of the deal, TESARO will receive $100M upfront, up to $240M in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales. Additional terms are not disclosed.

TESARO launched Niraparib in the U.S. in April under the brand name ZEJULA for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer.