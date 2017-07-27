The Netflix +$200 price target club grows

MKM Partners sets a price target of $230 on Netflix (NFLX -1.1% ) to top the $225 PT just posted yesterday by BTIG.

The investment firm is looking long-term in making the pro-Netflix call.

"While we look to our $12 EPS power in 2021 as our valuation benchmark, we think there is a much larger opportunity over time," writes analyst Rob Sanderson. "We continue to think the international opportunity is much larger. Each benchmark suggests the opportunity for Netflix outside the U.S. could be four to five times the domestic opportunity over time," he adds.

The all-time high on Netflix is $191.50.

