Anglo American +10% as earnings soar, dividend reinstated

Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) reports strong gains in H1 earnings and reinstates a dividend it cut two years ago, as EBITDA rose in every commodity at the miner except for platinum and nickel.

Anglo posted $1.4B in net income for H1 2017 compared with a net loss of $813M in last year's H1, and unexpectedly reinstated its H1 dividend after previously saying it planned to deliver dividends at the end of the year.

The resumption of the dividend is "the big news, [which] should be taken very positively by investors," Bernstein analyst Paul Gait says.

Revenue rose to $12.1B during H1 from $10.6B a year ago, and net debt fell to $6.2B as of June 30, below Anglo's year-end target of $7B and down from $11.7B a year earlier.

EBITDA at Anglo's De Beers diamond unit rose 3% Y/Y, boosted by a a 21% increase in rough diamond production, but prices for De Beers' diamonds fell 12% largely due to increased supplies.

De Beers CFO Nimesh Patel says the unit is open to buying new assets at the right price.