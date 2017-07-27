F5 Networks -7.3% after revenue shortfall, analyst downgrades

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is off 7.3% as investors react and analysts begin trimming ratings after the company's revenue shortfall from yesterday's postmarket report.

Wells Fargo and Oppenheimer cut back to Market Perform. BMO reiterated an Outperform rating but cut its price target.

Oppenheimer's update suggests that the iSeries BIG-IP product cycle isn't driving acceleration as expected, and that the stand-alone security solutions can't be growth drivers on their own yet: "Coupling this with persistent macro (EMEA) challenges leave us in search of fundamental catalysts to drive F5's shares higher through earnings upside or multiple expansion."

Wells Fargo's Jess Lubert expects product growth to decline for the next three quarters. "If F5's customers increasingly shift assets to the public cloud or purchase SaaS rather than on-premise software offerings, we think there is likely less of a need for F5's application delivery services, which may impact company growth over the next few years."

The firm trimmed its price target to $120 from $145 -- which represented 6.4% downside from yesterday's close, now reflected in today's move.