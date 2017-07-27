Sirius XM +8.8% to new high amid Q2's record revenues

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has charged to an all-time high, up 8.8% after Q2 earnings showed double-digit growth in profits and cash flow and the company lifted several forecasts for the rest of the fiscal year.

Net income was up 16% to $202M on record revenues that were up nearly 9% to $1.35B.

EBITDA grew 12% to $521.9M, beating consensus for $504M.

Operating cash flow was up 12% to $483M, and free cash flow rose 6%, to $417M.

"In the second quarter, Sirius XM continued its strong track record of execution, and demand for our premium content bundle pushed our listener base to an all-time high of more than 32M paying subscribers," says CEO Jim Meyer. "We also made tremendous progress on strategic initiatives in the second quarter with the closing of our recapitalization of Sirius XM Canada, our acquisition of Automatic Labs, and our agreement to acquire a minority stake in Pandora Media."

Revenue breakout: Subscriber revenue, $1.11B (up 7.5%); Advertising revenue, $40.2M (up 19.9%); Equipment revenue, $29.7M (up 6.5%); Other revenue, $166.7M (up 18.3%).

For the full year, it's raising its guidance on revenue to $5.375B (in line with consensus). It's boosting expected EBITDA to $2.05B, above consensus for $2.04B, and raising estimates for self-pay net subscriber additions to 1.4M.

