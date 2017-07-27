AstraZeneca's Lynparza deal with Merck stokes fellow PARP developer Clovis; shares ahead 6%

Buying has ticked up in Clovis Oncology (CLVS +6% ). Shares are up on modestly higher volume on the heels of AstraZeneca's deal with Merck to develop and commercialize the combination of PARP inhibitor LYNPARZA (olaparib) and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Investors perceive the potential for expanding the clinical reach of AZN's product bodes well for Clovis's PARP inhibitor Rubraca (rucaparib).

Celgene has added credibility to the potential opportunity with its comments earlier today that it is interested in pursuing a PARP combo with its new PD-1 asset, BGB-A317, licensed from BeiGene (BGNE +2.8% ).

