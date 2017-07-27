Statoil's Q2 profit more than triples but scales down exploration plans

Statoil (STO +2.2% ) surges after reporting adjusted Q2 operating profit of $3.02B, more than triple the $913M profit in the year-ago period and edging analyst expectations of $2.97B.

STO says higher prices for oil and gas, solid operational performance with high production, a reversal of provisions in Angola and continued progress on improvement work contributed to the increase.

Excluding portfolio changes, underlying Q2 production rose 3% Y/Y to 1.99M boe/day, which the company credits to strong operational performance, increased gas offtake and ramp-up of new fields.

H1 cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $9.93B, vs. $3.35B for the same period last year.

STO says it will drill ~30 wells in 2017, down from previous plans for as many as 35, and lowers 2017 capex guidance to $1.3B from $1.5B, citing “strict prioritization and efficient drilling operations."