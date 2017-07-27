Cowen updates on Tesla ahead of earnings

Cowen doesn't expect any fireworks from Tesla's (TSLA +0.3% ) upcoming earnings report, noting the delivery miss has already been digested.

Analyst Jeffrey Osbourne forecasts Tesla will report Q2 revenue of $2.51B vs. $2.57B consensus and show an automotive gross margin rate of 25.5%.

The firm's Underperform rating on Tesla pivots on its base case assumptions of ~200K unit production target by 2018 vs. management's goal of 500K and that the Gigafactory provides path to reduce battery costs to $100/kWh by 2020.

"We reiterate our $155 price target based on 22x - 24x our 2020 EPS estimate of $6.77," writes Osbourne. "We see now as the time for the company to execute on production and deliveries. Optically the financials in 3Q and 4Q look bleak, both from a margin hit from the Model 3 ramp and a cash flow perspective due to the elevated capex," he adds.