Delta deepens tie with Air France-KLM

Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.8% ) announces a new €375M investment in Air France-LKM Group. The deal gives the company a 10% percent equity in the joint venture partner and a seat on the Air France-KLM board. Additionally, Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic will launch a combined long-term JV supported by a 31% investment by Air France-KLM in Virgin Atlantic.

"A dynamic global landscape means it's more important than ever for Delta to deepen ties with our global partners to provide opportunities for mutual growth," says Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Source: Press Release